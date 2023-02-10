162 Democrats Vote to Let People Here Illegally Vote in City Elections

Only 42 Democrats voted against letting illegal aliens and other foreign nationals vote in municipal elections. Another 162 House Democrats voted to give illegal aliens and other foreigners the right to vote.

There is never a reason for illegal aliens to vote in any election. It’s selling out the country, but that’s what Democrats want to do. They want open borders, open air space, and they want people from other countries to decide our policies, rights, and future.

In October 2022, D.C. City Council voted 12-1 to allow foreign nationals to vote in municipal elections. About 50,000 foreign nationals and illegal aliens would be eligible to vote. Some just arrived through our open borders.

On Thursday, every House Republican voted to pass House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) resolution to block D.C. from imposing the new law.

Many of the 42 House Democrats who voted with Republicans are in swing states, and 162 are not.

Sen. Tom Cotton passed an identical resolution in the Senate. If it passes somehow, Biden must sign it to stop DC. It’s not likely the far-left president will sign it.

Rep. Andy Biggs said, “The right to vote is the core of self-determination and U.S. citizenship. It’s unconscionable we have Members who disregard these principles.”

Mike Davis praised Steve Scalise, James Comer, and Andrew Clyde for trying to stop this sellout and reclaim America. As he said, “Woke DC politicians have turned our nation’s capital into a third-world Marxist hellhole.”

Illegal aliens and foreign nationals vote Democrat, often for all the wrong reasons. Democrats want all the power in a one-party nation.

