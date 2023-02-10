Timcast Obtained the Staff Memo Calling for O’Keefe’s Removal

James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, is on paid leave from his position as Chair over staff complaints. Employees forwarded a memo to the board of directors asking for O’Keefe’s removal.

The board is reportedly meeting on Friday to discuss his possible removal.

A James O’Keefe supporter who goes by the names “Swig” on Twitter said that a whistleblower told him Mr. O’Keefe is the victim of an office coup. You can read that here.

Sixteen Project Veritas employees asked for the removal due to alleged erratic behavior causing internal tensions.

New York Magazine reported:

“O’Keefe is his organization’s guiding ideological force and onscreen face, but his status as its day-to-day manager has become uncertain amid reports of internal turmoil, lawsuits from former employees, leaks about its internal workings, and a federal investigation into its conduct in purchasing a diary stolen from Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter.

O’Keefe is also under fire with Big Tech over the Pfizer investigations.

Timcast secured a copy of the memo allegedly representing one-third of the staff in every department to the board of directors. Sixteen signed the letter.

The memo claims employees were bullied, demeaned, and shamed by Mr. O’Keefe’s cruel and humiliating behavior. People are allegedly leaving, and the employees fear they soon won’t have a company.

“James has become a power drunk tyrant.”

