17 States Moving Toward Pay-Per-Mile Taxes

State governments are looking for more of our tax dollars. Politicians are always looking for more of our money because they won’t cut anything. They are looking at taxes on gasoline, cigarettes, property, etc., to increase revenue.

They have also adopted income tax increases to fund government programs and services.

Additionally, state and federal governments are looking at new ways to fund transportation, such as mileage-based user fees, vehicle miles traveled fees, road user charges, or highway use fees, involving drivers paying a tax for each mile traveled. This is causing frustration among drivers, as they feel taxed enough already and have concerns about privacy with mileage tracking.

It’s more than frustrating. It’s infuriating.

The Eastern Transportation Coalition, a partnership of 17 states and Washington D.C., claims they want to create greater safety and efficiency for all modes of transportation. Member states in the coalition include Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia.

These 17 states are moving closer to a pay-per-mile road tax; sadly, many are red states. The coalition looks fairly left-wing with its “smart” goals.

Their stated vision is “Advance The Future Of Transportation: We envision a reliable, smart, integrated, sustainable, and resilient multimodal transportation system that maximizes safety, mobility, equity, and the economic competitiveness of the Eastern states.”

Gas taxes are decreasing due to inflation, so they now want pay-per-mile or by the vehicle’s type of mileage.

To think we fought a revolution over a tea tax and now allow the government to tax every area of our lives. They are destroying the middle class.

Welcome to socialist America where you work to pay for politician’s favorite voters.

