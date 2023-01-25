Some Claim Donald Trump Is Losing Votes Over Vaccines

Donald Trump was recently asked about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, and his interview has some supporters or potential supporters turning against him.
Some say he downplayed safety concerns. They were put off when he said he saved “100 million people” worldwide and boasted that he rushed the FDA.
Dr. Robert Malone and others want him to address the safety concerns differently. They say he will lose votes. Many believe he is getting bad advice.
What do you think? Will he lose votes? What can he do if true?
NEW: When asked if he has concerns about the safety of Covid Vaccines, President Trump tells me, “Well, I always do, but you have to understand. There are the pros and cons…I never demanded anybody use it. I never had a mandate. And I think that’s very important to know.” pic.twitter.com/P2Aic1Xezz
— David Brody (@DBrodyReports) January 17, 2023
Dr. Robert Malone “regretfully” stands with Brian.
Regretfully, I stand with Brian https://t.co/wWGdfwzQcb
— Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 19, 2023
Dr. Panda transcription (his highlighting):
Brody: The CDC is now saying they’re concerned about a link to strokes and the vaccine. We’ve also seen significant spikes in COVID-19 deaths after countries introduced the COVID vaccines. We’ve had these sudden death spikes as well. Look, I know you take credit for getting vaccines to the American people in record time; I got that. Will you acknowledge now, though that the COVID-19 vaccines were not as safe or effective as we were told by the medical community at the time?
Trump: Well, what I did is, first of all, there were no mandates with me – and I had absolutely no mandates – and the governors we allow to do what they want. Most Republican Governors did the right thing, and most Democrat governors didn’t. You know, with the lockdowns and all the other things they did, including their views of the vaccine.
I was able to get something approved that, you know, has proven to have saved a lot of lives. Some people say that I saved 100 million lives worldwide. But I was able to get that done in 9 months versus five years to 12 years if it ever got done. I got the FDA to do things that they – it was pretty amazing what we were able to do.
But as far as using it, as far as utilization, I never demanded anybody use it – I never had a mandate, and I think that’s very important to know. I never had anybody, for instance, when I said, you know, I never said close up. I never said we’re going to close our country up. A lot of Republicans, now Florida, did close for a period of time, as you know. But a lot of states run by Republican Governors didn’t close at all, and that was okay with me. I let them make that decision.
Brody: What about the safety aspect? That’s what people are concerned about now. Do you have some concerns about the safety of these vaccines?
Trump: Well, I always do, but you have to understand. There are the pros and cons. You can read some reports saying it was the greatest thing that ever happened, and we saved tens of millions of lives. Then you read other reports you’ll say that there were some problems with the vaccines in terms of certain things – but relatively small numbers. But, you know, you have many reports that say the vaccines save tens of millions of lives. That without the vaccines, you wouldn’t have had a thing like we had in 1917, where perhaps 100 million people died.
WHAT ABOUT NEXT TIME?
I remember when Donald Trump wanted to form a commission to study the adverse effects of vaccines. It would help if he addressed how he’d handle it next time around.
✔️Trump explains how vaccines should be small doses spread out over a longer period of time. (AUTISM)
✔️Trump was looking into forming a commission on the ill effects of vaccines. 💉
Bill Gates told him, “No don’t do that. That would be a bad thing.” pic.twitter.com/gAsGK6oKlM
— Joni Job (@jj_talking) January 19, 2023
Trump loses some votes over it, over his support of McCarthy (0 hearings, 0 indictments, 3 weeks in), and over his friendship with corrupt RINOs such as Graham. People are giving up, partly due to the rejection of the failed GOP. Trump can win the nomination, but cannot win the election, with the 6 key states having established election crime operations. Someone should ask Trump how he plans to win given the massive and effective election crime operation.
I’ve become tired of the claim of “saving” 100 million lives and the comparison of the Spanish Flu epidemic. First of all, it was found the vast majority of the deaths at that time were due to “bacterial pneumonia” and not the virus. Furthermore, he did scold Kemp and DeSantis for not following the dictates of the Federal Government.
Even when he first came up with “two weeks to slow the spread” I, for one, was totally against it. I knew at the time it would cause severe logistic problems. Once he was vilified in the press about other treatments he pretty much caved to Fauci and Birx when their ‘treatment‘ was stay home until you were next to death.
Overall I don’t think he handled the situation all that well. He had good instincts at first but then took others advice afterwards. He would be better off now by putting the responsibility on the government agencies and the needed reforms that should be done. He wants to take credit for “getting something done”, when doing so may eventually end up being worse. I would assume he ‘believed’ those in industry about mRNA and its possibilities, but it has never been tested long term, and for that reason alone should have never been used especially since it was disastrous in previous attempts.
Trump does need to take his share of the responsibility in rolling out the vaccine. He genuinely thought he was doing a good thing. As far as these idiots turning against Trump and refusing to vote for him, have fun seeing Biden or Newsome as your next President because nobody else, including DeSantis will beat the democrats. As far as I’m concerned, the next election will be fixed like the last one and democrats will have millions more supporters with the illegal invaders who will probably be turned into voting citizens by then.