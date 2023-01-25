McCarthy “Destroys” Reporter Over Schiff & Swalwell on Intelligence

An arrogant reporter tried to get street creds sticking up for Adam Schiff and was pummeled by the more experienced Kevin McCarthy, who is now Speaker. He shut her down as she tried to embarrass him and then blasted her with facts about Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell.

He explained the problem of Schiff’s lies on the Intelligence committee; then he went on to Swalwell, who slept with a Chinese spy. It’s a disgrace that Americans, regardless of party, have no problem with Schiff and Swalwell on an Intelligence committee.

The FBI had a problem with Swalwell on an Intelligence committee, given the mistress he chose.

Holy shit. Kevin McCarthy just absolutely destroyed a reporter who questioned his decision to remove Schiff and Swalwell from the intel committee. Total annihilation.

pic.twitter.com/bIAhpkiG8Q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 25, 2023

This is a good start.

I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ePxlbanxta — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 25, 2023

There is a lot of support for kicking these two off the Intelligence committee. It’s not retribution. It’s even more than precedent. These two should never be anywhere near a committee where America’s secrets are shared.

Nancy Pelosi kicked me off the Jan 6th unselect committee & never gave a reason. Adam Schiff & Eric Swalwell have lied, threatened our national security and cannot be trusted. I fully support @SpeakerMcCarthy’s decision to reject their appointment to the Intelligence Committee. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 24, 2023

Glenn Greenwald, a liberal investigative reporter, agrees that even the Hunter laptop lie alone is enough.

Listing all of Adam Schiff’s major lies would require a book. But there’s no disputing one fact: before the 2020 election, he abused his authority as Chair of House Intel to endorse a knowing lie: the Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation.” That alone justified his removal. pic.twitter.com/uOOTe45tvn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2023

