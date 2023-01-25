McCarthy “Destroys” Reporter Over Schiff & Swalwell on Intelligence

By
M Dowling
-
2
54

An arrogant reporter tried to get street creds sticking up for Adam Schiff and was pummeled by the more experienced Kevin McCarthy, who is now Speaker.  He shut her down as she tried to embarrass him and then blasted her with facts about Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell.

He explained the problem of Schiff’s lies on the Intelligence committee; then he went on to Swalwell, who slept with a Chinese spy. It’s a disgrace that Americans, regardless of party, have no problem with Schiff and Swalwell on an Intelligence committee.

The FBI had a problem with Swalwell on an Intelligence committee, given the mistress he chose.

This is a good start.

There is a lot of support for kicking these two off the Intelligence committee. It’s not retribution. It’s even more than precedent. These two should never be anywhere near a committee where America’s secrets are shared.

Glenn Greenwald, a liberal investigative reporter, agrees that even the Hunter laptop lie alone is enough.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Martinjmpr
Martinjmpr
1 minute ago

Google is providing a staggering benefit of 6850 USD per week in local currency, which is amazing considering that I was laid off in a very horrible financial situation a year ago. “W Many Thanks Google Dependably for Gifting the ones Rules and Soon It’s My Commitment to Pay and Rate It With Everyone.. 
Right now I Started… https://Americanliberty7.blogspot.com

Last edited 55 seconds ago by Martinjmpr
0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Good, he has to do that, to earn respect, keep promises, and answer to the conservatives who voted for him.

We need subpoenas and hearings, so far there are zero. Jordan is not issuing subpoenas, he is stalling by writing letters. Theatrics in front of a camera are insufficient. Each week 1% of this term goes by and so far 3% has passed.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz