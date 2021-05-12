178K crossed in April, assaults of agents up 40%, sex pervs up 2500%

















More than 178,000 immigrants were stopped at the southwest border in April, marking a 21-year high in monthly apprehensions. It’s the highest since Bill Clinton was president.

Those are the ones they caught. More than 40,000 crossed who were not caught.

While the number of migrant children crossing without their parents fell by 12%, according to Customs and Border Protection, the number of adults increased.

Border Patrol agents in some of the hardest-hit areas of the migrant surge are being pulled off the front lines and have to spend a majority of their time processing and taking care of illegal immigrants, according to law enforcement officials who ticked off the grim statistics of the situation for The Washington Times.

The Del Rio sector of Texas says assaults on agents have doubled compared to last year, and high-speed pursuits are up 40%.

Arrests of migrants with sex offense records are up more than 2,500% in the sector, a region of the border that had been relatively quiet for the last decade until now. Thank a Democrat.

Del Rio agents have rescued more than 1,000 people but recorded 35 deaths from drowning or exposure to the elements.

All these deaths are on the Democrats.

At one station in Del Rio, 56% of agents’ time is spent not in the field but in processing or caretaking illegal immigrants, usually juveniles traveling alone or parents and children together, all of whom require special care.

Agents are also now sanitation workers in addition to baby sitters as opposed to patrolling the border.

They have to clean up the garbage from the illegal crossings accumulating along the U.S. banks of the Rio Grande. Suddenly, the environmentalists are silent.

The ‘transparent’ media has ZERO access.

The #Biden admin is restricting media access to the Mexican border crisis, according to various news outlets/journalists, but Border Patrol sectors in the region are reporting alarming numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. READ: https://t.co/yFF12yQerB — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) May 12, 2021

Watch this report:

After taking the raft across, the illegal immigrants had a short walk up to the road, where Border Patrol processed them before busing them to a border station in La Grulla. They’ll likely be released today. #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/lLm7QZqOvZ — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) May 11, 2021

Related