Rep Taylor Greene exposes an election integrity problem in Georgia

By
M. Dowling
-
A weak GOP helps people like Stacey Abrams gain untold power to seriously impact an election. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene reminds us of how the Fulton County GOP held their election for chairman. They put the ballots in the cup and when the wrong person won, they found an excuse to redo the election.

If you’re wondering how Abrams can change election laws and send out ballots willy nilly, just look at what is going on with the GOP.

The chairman, Trey Kelly, is said to be weak. He has done little to investigate election fraud.

This is from people who don’t take the vote seriously:

