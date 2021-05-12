Rep Taylor Greene exposes an election integrity problem in Georgia

















A weak GOP helps people like Stacey Abrams gain untold power to seriously impact an election. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene reminds us of how the Fulton County GOP held their election for chairman. They put the ballots in the cup and when the wrong person won, they found an excuse to redo the election.

If you’re wondering how Abrams can change election laws and send out ballots willy nilly, just look at what is going on with the GOP.

The chairman, Trey Kelly, is said to be weak. He has done little to investigate election fraud.

This is from people who don’t take the vote seriously:

On April 17, Fulton Co GOP held an election for chairman. The party of election integrity collected votes in 9 red solo cups. The outcome was more votes than voters & existing chair Trey Kelly “won.” But new people had joined. The people in outrage demanded a second vote… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 29, 2021

…In the second vote, each delegate formed a single file line and put their vote into 1 glass bowl themselves. A new chair was elected, Susan Opraseuth, won 172-148, beating the old chairman. Imagine that. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 29, 2021

But somehow the party of election integrity has now awarded the old chairman, Trey Kelly his chairmanship back on appeal of a supposed technicality of words “point of order” or “objection.” Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 29, 2021

What matters to these Republicans? The people’s vote? Election integrity? Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 29, 2021

Related