18 Murders in 24 Hours in blue city Chicago

Chicago saw its deadliest day in 60 years with 18 murders in 24 hours on May 31, Fox News reports. This is as protests and riots continued. Chicago has been only Democrat-run for decades.

The 18 deaths tallied by the University of Chicago Crime Lab made May 31, 2020, the single-most violent day in six decades, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday. The Crime Lab numbers go back only to 1961.

“We’ve never seen anything like it, at all,” the crime lab’s senior research director, Max Kapustin, told the newspaper. “I don’t even know how to put it into context. It’s beyond anything that we’ve ever seen before.”

“The level of activity experienced over the last week has been unprecedented and the Department is actively investigating multiple incidents across the city and working to determine the motives in these cases,” Chicago Police spokesman Thomas Ahern told the Sun-Times.

We never even know the names of the deceased. It’s like their lives had no meaning at all. Only George Floyd matters.

The Marxist mayor was outraged because white people were walking around with bats. What are they supposed to do? The police aren’t allowed to protect them and the BLM and Antifa crowd are running wild in the “mostly peaceful protests.”

Lori Lightfoot denounced them but not the rioters.