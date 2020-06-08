Black Lives Matter has ties to Venezuela’s dictator Maduro

Vincent Maduro, dictator of Venezuela, has stated openly that he is all about raining revolution and mayhem on the U.S. He wants to destroy the United States and is believed to be behind some of the massive illegal immigration into the United States. The Cuba-loving dictator appears to be partnering with Black Lives Matter or at least has ties to one of its co-founders.

Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization using race as a weapon to force their agenda through, much as Maoists did. Their policy paper appears to be missing, but here are their six demands:

End the war on black people. Reparations for past and continuing harms. Divestment from the institutions that criminalize, cage and harm black people; and investment in the education, health, and safety of black people. Economic justice for all and a reconstruction of the economy to ensure our communities have collective ownership, not merely access. Community control of the laws, institutions, and policies that most impact us. Independent black political power and Black self-determination in all areas of society.

And now we have Americans bowing down to them or kneeling. Black Lives Matter’s latest calling card is “defund the police” which appears to be happening in Minneapolis. What is really frightening is how little the community is complaining about it.

I found the following information at American Thinker, you can read the article here.

Look, they were whooping it up together:

Opal Tometi cofounder of Black Lives Matter enjoying a moment with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Opal Tometi cofundadora de Black Lives Matter disfrutando un momento con Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/QKTPxVFq6M — Luis Henrique Ball (@ball1_ball) June 8, 2020

“The event in Harlem provided the Maduro with an opportunity to reach out to American progressives and to share a stage with black thinkers and activists, including actor Danny Glover, Democratic New York state Sen. Bill Perkins, and co-founder of BlackLivesMatter Opal Tometi.” pic.twitter.com/y73CYwCWz8 — J. Coleman 👑💈 (@DemopJ) May 30, 2020

BLM Cofounder Opal Tometi (right) with Venezuela Commie dictator Nicolás Maduro. 2015. Cofundadora de Black Lives Matter Opal Tometi (a la derecha) con Nicolás Maduro. 2015. pic.twitter.com/OH3OqdAsz3 — Rafael Valera C. 🇻🇪 🇧🇷 (@rafaelvalerac) June 8, 2020

This former BLM member explains what the group is really about:

Another co-founder, Patrisse Cullers has called capitalism “evil” and said she wouldn’t meet with President Trump because she wouldn’t meet with Hitler.

Black Lives Matter co-founder: We wouldn’t meet with Trump because “we wouldn’t have done that with Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/HRWvO7ESeV — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 25, 2017