18 State AGs call for China probe but Pelosi stands solidly behind communist China

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made it clear that she has no interest in investigating China’s egregious behavior which allowed a deadly virus to spread throughout the world. However, attorneys general for 18 U.S. states feel differently.

The 18 attorneys general are trying to put pressure on congressional leaders to investigate the Chinese regime’s role in the global spread of the Chinese Communist Party virus.

Speaker Pelosi is completely uninterested and wants to distract by exploiting the virus. She has a huge ‘relief’ plan coming, without Republican input, and she said there mustn’t be too much discussion about it — just pass it. We are already deeply in debt and opening the economy is the solution. Pelosi has little interest in reopening the economy, however, instead, she wants to spend money we don’t have.

BEIJING AND THEIR “LAYERS OF DECEIT”

Beijing must be held accountable for the pandemic. Unfortunately, Democrats are interested — only — in investigating President Trump. That has been their main interest since 2016.

The 18 state AGs forwarded a letter, which is dated May 9 and addressed to bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate as well as leaders of the House and Senate Foreign Affairs committees. The attorneys general urged the lawmakers to open hearings into the matter.

The state officials accused the Chinese regime of “layers of deceit” in its coverup of the outbreak, resulting in a pandemic that has “wreaked havoc” on the United States.

“Congressional hearings are critical to our nation’s understanding of the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the communist Chinese government to deceive the international community,” states the letter, which was organized by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t have time to investigate China since it’s just a distraction. She does have a lot of time to call for more welfare, but not to investigate China, where Biden’s rich friends live.

CHINA LIKELY LET IT LEAK WILLFULLY

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has opened its own investigation into the origins and China’s response to the pandemic.

“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” it said. “In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months.”

The officials also criticized the regime’s continuing propaganda and disinformation campaign intended to divert global attention from its responsibility for the pandemic. The State Department said Beijing is likely deploying a bot network on Twitter to spread pandemic disinformation.

Nancy is unmoved and only wants to investigate President Trump.

HIDING JOE’S CORRUPTION

In addition to wanting to only probe the president, she is eager to hide Joe Biden’s malfeasance when it comes to China. Joe thinks a “rising China” is great.

READ THE LETTER

Letter to congressional lea… by Johannah Winter on Scribd