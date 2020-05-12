President trending as ‘racist-in-chief’ after he fends off attack by female ‘reporters’

‘Racist-in-chief’ is trending on Twitter. This is an outcome of today’s press conference during which two female reporters, including one who is Asian, argued disrespectfully with the President. We reported all about that on this link.
Now the hatemongers of the left are torching the President unfairly, calling him a racist because he went back at his attackers who happen to be women. This is so predictable and planned.
Here are a few of the smears:
#RacistInChief is trending again. Perfect time to throw this one out there. pic.twitter.com/QECCbVuogD
— Corporate Debt Trader (@debt_traderMBA) May 12, 2020
Once again the Liar In Chief shows us his #RacistInChief https://t.co/0bwGuH10Is
— BK. Ted’s🐶Dad (@SactoCaNative) May 12, 2020
To the WH Moron #RacistInChief, nothing is more intimidating than answering questions raised by successful strong women like #WeijiaJiang #YamicheAlcindor https://t.co/5wA8Pd0UFN
— Jane 🇹🇼🇺🇸🌸🙏🌊🙅🏻♀️✝️ StayHome (@themamajane) May 11, 2020
Also trending, #TrumpIsJealousOfObama.
On top of this, Twitter plans to censor any messages in tweets that have been disputed or are misleading. President Trump will be a target, just in time for November.
Twitter said it plans to put labels and warning messages on some tweets that contain disputed or misleading Covid-19 information, even if it’s tweeted by Donald Trump.
THANK YOU, Twitter.#TrumpMeltdown #TrumpDeathToll81K #RacistInChief Ask China Rose Garden Kaitlan “China” pic.twitter.com/JIqbuVHhY2
— Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) May 12, 2020
Planned attack hit jobs for a strategy, Obama designated
The President does NOT owe ANY reporter ANY answer, especially to an antagonistic question. He basically ignores them. Good. They show ZERO respect for the Office. Screw ‘em!
I watched the news conference and I tell you I would have kicked both of those nasty women out and yanked their press passes. There is no excuse for the disrespect they showed the President with their nasty questions that really had nothing to do with the subject. They accused him or running a contest with other countries as to who conducted the most tests. The entire thing was a setup. This isn’t the first news conference there the Asian reporter was nasty and asked nasty questions. She’s taking lessons from Acosta and it’s time for her to be omitted from these conferences.