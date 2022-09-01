1996, Robert Bork Predicts the Fall of the Nation

Robert Bork was discussing his book, Slouching Towards Gomorrah, in 1996 when he predicted today’s decadence and downfall. Much of the conversation was about the fall of the nation and why.

He pointed out the Clinton’s obstruction of justice and likely perjury at the end, which was the news of the day.

Was he a prophet of sorts? Watch:


