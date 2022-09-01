Sports, Libraries, Schools, Hospitals Train Minors to Trans, It’s Not 2016 Anymore

The transgender ideology for minors has infiltrated American lives in dangerous and radical ways, through hospitals, libraries, schools, sports, and our State Department. When you teach these things to children, you are grooming them.

It’s not 2016 anymore. The hard left is moving fast.

HOSPITAL-SCHOOL PARTNERSHIP THAT WILL CREATE TRANSGENDERS

Some K-12 schools in Chicago are forming partnerships with Lurie Hospital to teach children they can transgender as minors.

Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has created a partnership with local public school districts to promote radical gender theory, “kink,” “BDSM,” artificial penis “packers,” “trans masc pump[s],” and “trans-friendly [sex] toys” for children.

Watch:

As I told Tucker Carlson tonight: “Hospitals are on the forefront of radical gender theory. They have an entire department that’s not dedicated to medical services, but to transmitting this ideology through all of the various organs of the state.”pic.twitter.com/kWZrK1GN7N — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 1, 2022

And this guy will gladly do it. He’s getting rich from it.

Dr. Scott Mosser says that he has removed the breasts of 13 year old girls and would happily do it to 12 year olds too. https://t.co/WtXc6d6MiS — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 31, 2022

In St. Louis, librarians are excited to plan drag shows for children. It’s not just St. Louis. It’s throughout the nation.

This drag show for CHILDREN took place in Roanoke, Texas where they have a Republican Mayor elected with 90% of the vote. If we can’t stop this evil in red states, counties and towns then shame on us. We need strong anti-grooming laws and we MUST prosecute.pic.twitter.com/oyvYUr2ajV — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 29, 2022

In the case of perverted drag shows for kids, Antifa are allowed to be heavily-armed to protect them without a word from the media or politicians. Yet, the reverse is not the case. For instance, Oathkeepers can’t exist.

Antifa has a strong men-who-love-boys influence.

This took place in Roanoke, Texas.

Heavily armed Antifa stand guard while a drag queen show for children goes on inside. Democrats hate children!! This is what Democrats stand for everything that is evil!! pic.twitter.com/XfIerPUIwb — 🍊Paul Nelson🍊🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@45PN4) August 30, 2022

TRANSGENDER PSYCHOTHERAPY COULD BE CHILD ABUSE

Anything that might help a child stick with his or her gender is now considered child abuse by the Biden Administration, even if it’s only talk therapy.

“Ominously, the Blinken memo defines “conversion therapy” to include not only “electric shock” and “corrective rape” but also “talk therapy.” That’s right: using psychotherapy to help a child in distress about her changing body feel more comfortable in it rather than undergo expensive, risky, and irreversible hormonal and surgical interventions is, according to the State Department, no different from electrocuting gays and lesbians in order to “liberate” them from their innate sexual attractions,” Christopher Rufo reports.

The US plans to take this insanity worldwide and potentially accuse Sweden, Finland, and the UK of human rights abuses.

“The problem, for countries like Sweden, Finland, and the U.K., is that medical authorities in these places have concluded over the past two years that the evidence for pediatric “gender affirming care” is extremely weak and that, as a result, hormonal and surgical interventions are (as Finland’s COHERE put it) “experimental.” Sweden and Finland are now instructing clinicians who deal with minors to utilize an approach that emphasizes talk therapy as the first line of defense and “affirming” drugs only in extreme situations, if ever. Sweden has banned gender surgeries for minors—surgeries that are practiced in the United States, notwithstanding the repeated gaslighting of gender clinics and left-of-center media outlets,” Christopher Rufo explains in city Journal.

SPORTS AIN’T WHAT THEY USED TO BE

National Review uncovered 20 teams pushing transgenderism on children.

Major League Baseball (MLB) embraces a “social justice” section (Marxism). It promotes texts such as the 1619 Project and White Fragility. It pushes racist, communist authors such as Ibram X. Kendi and Angela Davis. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays partnered with the progressive gun-control group Everytown.

National Review found that almost every team in the league “promote or fund groups that encourage or provide sex-change procedures and gender-transition hormone treatment for minors as young as 12. Other organizations promote ‘social transitions’ — i.e., nonmedical changes in ‘gender expression,’ including the adoption of new names, pronouns, and clothing — for children as young as three.”

Much of the support these teams are lending is organized under the rubric of the widespread LGBTQ “Pride Nights” that the league pushes.

MLB “Pride Resource Guide” promotes a long list of “social justice” groups that also push transgenderism on kids.

The 20 teams who push transgenderism in one form or another are: Detroit Tigers, the Boston Red Sox, the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, L.A. Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Oakland As, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs and White Sox, the L.A. Angels, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Washington Nationals.

NR said it’s up to fans to end this.

WOKE California advanced a bill to make it a sanctuary for transgender kids and their parents. Minors can’t get a tan in a tanning bed, but they will soon be able to get their breasts and penis’s cut off in California.

Too few are on board. This isn’t the nation we had ten years ago, in 2016, or even 2020. The hard left is moving fast while nothing stands in their way.

