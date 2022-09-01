The Reasons Why Trump is Innocent and Biden is Guilty

By Mark Schwendau

At the risk of being found guilty without trial by the Joe Biden administration which (apparently) now also includes the FBI and DOJ as an extension of the DNC, I am writing to spell out what the truth of the matter is about the Mar-a-Lago raid of the Trump residence. I am doing so as I believe right must always trump wrong and we will all face an ultimate judgement day after death.

One of the things I love about watching the news is you can always learn so many fascinating interesting things you did not know before. In the news cycle of this past August and the illegitimate and illegal Mar-a-Lago raid of President Trump’s Florida home, I learned many things.

The news cycle of last month I learned when an elected president (45) leaves the White House for another president (46?), he has little time to depart. Some say the entire process takes 4 to 6 hours.

From the time one president leaves to the next one enters, the house is cleaned and made ready and personal items of the next president are moved in while he and his wife are out attending galas and parties to welcome them to town and the new office/home to be assumed.

I also learned that in most instances presidents do not pack their own personal effects. In some instances they do go pretty crazy with others (long before the day of their departure) making plans for a future presidential library somewhere. Those “others” I am talking about are the National Archives Records Administration and while the Trump family and fake news media do not talk much about it, there is going to be a National Trump Presidential Library.

The main reasons why Attorney General Merrick Garland of the DOJ and Christoper Wray of the FBI come out looking so bad in this entire matter are as follows:

The day of the Trump’s departure the General Services Administration (GSA) was in charge of packing up the Oval Office on behalf of the president, the president himself. They are seen in photos and video carrying just a very few office boxes to Marine One for departure behind President Trump and First Lady Melania. President Trump, like presidents before him, can decide what documents to declassify without any oversight board. He is, after all, the Commander-in-Chief. This was established by the Presidential Records Act (PRA) of 1978 and anybody saying otherwise is guilty of spreading misinformation and should be prosecuted by Joe Biden’s “misinformation office”. If any documents were taken from D.C. to Mar-a-Lago in error, that mistake would fall on the GSA, NOT President Trump! President Trump had a cordial and collaborative relationship with the FBI and National Archives office just previous in this year and worked to comply with their desires in protecting Trump’s records taken to Florida. The National Archives even wrote him a snail mail thank you letter for his hospitality. Former President Obama is said to have taken some 30 million pages of documents from D.C. to his personal home in Chicago as he left office. Thereafter the National Archives demanded them back and he did not comply without consequence.

What is most hypocritical and interesting of the 5 points above is the last point of how Obama was treated compared to Trump.

The first order of business is how the fake news media lies to protect Democrats like Obama. Take this example…

Trump has called out the hypocrisy mentioning the 30 million documents Obama took to Chicago and thereafter the fake fact checkers have called out Trump as a liar. Actually, for those of us who follow the news and remain awake, Trump is telling the truth and the fake fact checker are professional (Joe Biden style) liars.

Doubt it?

Take this passage still left up on the Internet from CNN by Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer, published 3:47 PM EDT, Tue November 1, 2016:

“When most office workers leave a job, clearing out their desk involves a cardboard box and maybe a paper shredder. When the office worker is the President of the United States, it means military cargo planes, police-escorted tractor trailers – and getting nowhere near that shredder.”

So, if Obama did not have millions of pages of documents from his 8 years in office, why else would they need “military cargo planes” and “police-escorted tractor trailers”? Also, why would you need a military cargo plane to fly pallets of documents from one side of Washington, D.C. to the other?

LOGIC PEOPLE! LOGIC!

And the title I found this tidbit under?

Now I am no big fan of Barack Obama. Matter of fact I think he was an illegitimate U.S. President born in Kenya. This was proven by admissions from his relatives including his brother and grandmother as well as a birth certificate found by 3 Iowans on a mission to expose him at a Kenyan hospital at a personal cost to them of over $20,000.

BUT, AND THIS IS A BIG BUTT, I do believe the President of the United States has the right to possess his (or her) own personal documents until the time of their passing so long as they are properly protected by the Secret Service. This would apply to both Obama and Trump.

I remember the news reporting the National Archives demanding Obama return those papers from his home back in Chicago and him not responding. That was the news in 2017 folks, and President Trump did not send the FBI and DOJ on him in Chicago!

See the hypocrisy…see the irony…see how disrespectful Democrats are of Republicans?

See how Joe Biden is less a man than Donald Trump?

Americans are only going to tolerate these Democrat shenanigans for so long before they explode!

Core to the foundation of patriotic Americans is a sense of fair play and right winning out over wrong.

And this is where Biden, Wray, and Garland as well as the news media need to wake up! Core to patriotic Americans is to not lie or try to gaslight us. Our bull sh*t tolerance level is just about met.

You will never get an honest poll question item like this in the legacy media but, I would predict; Most Americans no longer believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected to be the legitimate president of our United States in 2020!

PROVE ME WRONG!

And as far as Joe Biden’s speech to night about the “Battle for the Soul of the Nation”, he should just take his angry little old man puppet (Walter) face in front of a mirror rather than national television and talk to himself. Just like Tony Fauci “is the science”. Joe Biden “is the battle”.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

