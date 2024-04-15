1st Day of Trump’s Scam Trial in Corrupt Manhattan

During the first day of Donald J. Trump’s Manhattan lawfare trial, Elon Musk tweeted this morning, “The case is obviously a corruption of the law. Lawfare.”

He also said that what bothers him “is that this is so asymmetric. The law is not being applied equally to Joe and Hunter Biden.”

At the start of the fabricated felony case in Manhattan, corrupt Judge Juan Merchan, who is riddled with conflicts of interest, told Donald Trump this morning that he is not allowed to speak or interrupt the proceedings and is ordered to show up for court every day. If he doesn’t show up, he will be imprisoned.

The prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, is a disaster and has his job because of George Soros’s funding. The lead prosecutor

Since the trial will take six to eight weeks and is on for four days a week, he will miss his son’s graduation. It looks like the judge will not let him miss a day of court to see his son graduate.

Today was the beginning of jury selection.

President Trump after Day 1 of the hush money trial: “My son is graduating from high school. It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who’s worked very, very hard and he is a great student. This is a SCAM trial.” pic.twitter.com/EtTPgmmdfr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 15, 2024

The treatment of a former president, the GOP candidate, is disgusting. The left is lashing out at everyone on his side, not only him.

The convicted liar Michael Cohen is the star witness in a 20-year-old campaign finance case. It’s a misdemeanor at worst, and Alvin Bragg decided to make it a felony. Additionally, it’s a federal charge, and he’s pretending it’s a Manhattan issue. They leveled 34 charges so the biased Manhattan jury would find him guilty of something.

If they can do this to a former president, they can easily do it to you. This case is lawless.

More Indignities

They want to fine him for tweets as if the prosecution’s case isn’t evil enough. Donald Trump is not allowed to defend himself in any way.

On Monday, the prosecution introduced a motion to sanction Trump for social media posts that they argued violated his gag order. The prosecution requested that Trump be fined $1,000 for the three potential violations. Judge Merchan announced he would hear arguments on Tuesday, April 23, at 9:30 a.m.

The questionnaire of 42 questions for the jury:

