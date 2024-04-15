Rust Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Sentenced to 18 Months

The armorer on the set of Rust was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

Though Alec Baldwin, 66, pulled the trigger, a jury found Gutierrez-Reed had erroneously loaded a live round into a revolver he was using on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, movie set.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer addressed phone calls Gutierrez-Reed made from jail, citing comments she made to family and friends as evidence she had failed to take accountability.

“In your allocution you said you were sorry but not … sorry for what you did,” Marlowe Sommer said. “It was your attorney that had to tell the court that you were remorseful.

“The word remorse: a deep regret coming from a sense of guilt for past wrongs,” she continued. “That’s not you.”

She was sentenced in part for lacking remorse? You have to look sorry enough now? Too subjective?

She has been in custody since March 6, when she was convicted.

