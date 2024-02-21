1st Lawsuit Against an NGO That Sued Instead of Providing Documents

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing to revoke a nongovernmental organization’s license to operate in the state. His office suspects the organization Annunciation House, a Catholic group, is facilitating illegal immigration.

These NGOs make a financial killing. When Paxton asked for records to prove they are only offering hospitality, they gave him nothing. They have not produced a single document. They actually sued to keep Paxton from acquiring the documents. Clearly, they’re hiding something.

What happened to ‘render unto Caesar?’

Paxton’s office said it suspects the group is facilitating illegal entry into the United States, alien harboring, operating a stash house, and human smuggling.

“The chaos at the southern border has created an environment where NGOs, funded with taxpayer money from the Biden Administration, facilitate astonishing horrors, including human smuggling,” Paxton said. “While the federal government perpetuates the lawlessness destroying this country, my office works day in and day out to hold these organizations responsible for worsening illegal immigration.”

“OAG seeks to revoke Annunciation House’s registration on the grounds that it has violated the law and failed to permit OAG to inspect, examine, and make copies of Annunciation House’s records in response to a valid Request to Examine,” the court filing says.

Paxton asked for discovery as part of their oversight, and they failed to provide documents and sued. They opened the door.

The problem is that many judges are corrupt, as well, and they judge shop.

ANNUNCIATION HOUSE ARGUMENT

Reuben Garcia, the director of Annunciation House, said Paxton’s suit was unfounded.

“The Attorney General’s illegal, immoral, and anti-faith position to shut down Annunciation House is unfounded,” he said. “If the work that Annunciation House conducts is illegal – so too is the work of our local hospitals, schools, and food banks.”

Reuben Garcia likely believes he’s doing God’s work and following the will of the Red Pope, but if he’s encouraging illegal immigration, he’s stealing the rights and wealth of his countrymen. This is corruption, and he can rationalize it all he wants. All he had to do is provide transparency to show they weren’t doing anything illegal.

