2 Adult Men Charged in the Kansas City Chief’s Parade Shooting

A shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs game last week left 22 wounded and one woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, dead. The two minors arrested in the immediate aftermath of the shooting are held on gun charges, but the killers are two adults.

Both Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller are being held on $1M bond each. One of them is Lyndell Mays of Raytown, 23, who faces four charges for crimes related to the shooting. He and the other accused defendant, Dominic Miller of Kansas City, 18, are still in custody, hospitalized.

Mays Had Been on Probation

According to municipal court documents, Mays was charged with disorderly conduct in April 2021 for “display(ing) a black handgun during a dispute while playing basketball” at the Belton Community Center, which caused people to fear for their safety and run out of the gym.

Mays pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, and was placed on two years probation. His probation had just ended at the time of last week’s shooting. WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT MAYS’ ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN THE SHOOTING?

The Argument at the Chief’s Game

According to a probable cause affidavit released with Mays’ charging documents, Mays and several witnesses were approached by four men who began arguing with him about who he was “looking at” and why. One of the men allegedly had a firearm visible hanging out of his bag.

Lyndell Mays opened fire first, claiming he feared for his life. Mays was on probation. The bullet that killed Lopez-Galvan came from Miller’s gun.

They are still hospitalized, and the sister of one started a GoFundMe, but she might not have realized he was a shooter. GoFundMe shut it down almost immediately.

The two are charged with second-degree murder and other charges.

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays

