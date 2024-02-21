Over 10 Million New Democrats Crossed Our Border

CBP data shows the total number of encounters at our southern border since Biden assumed office in 2021 is 7,298,486.

According to Fox News, that number is larger than the population of 36 U.S. states including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Compared to the largest U.S. states, the 7.3 million number is about 18.7% of California’s population of 39 million, 23.9% of the state of Texas and its 31 million residents, 32.3% of the population of Florida, and 37.3% of New York. It’s more than half the size of Pennsylvania, Illinois and Ohio.

CHINESE MILITARY-AGE MEN ARE INVADING THE US

More horrific than that is 7.2 million does not include an estimated additional 1.6 million illegals who entered the US at other locations, nor 1.8 million known “gotaways” who evaded law enforcement.

It also doesn’t include those we don’t know about, others who come in on apps, and those coming in through the Northern border.

Taken together, over 10 million migrants minimum have crossed into the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration. That is only happening because the administration planned it, as did the EU administration ruling over their member nations.

Key swing states were on the precipice of turning purple or blue. All they needed was tens or hundreds of thousands of new voters. They now have at least ten million. Democrats are bringing them in to vote. They want all the power all the time. They never want to negotiate again. Everything they accuse Republicans of, they are doing. Of course, we have some Republicans who are just as guilty.

THIS IS HOW IT ENDS: THE WEST WILL BECOME THIRD WORLD

LEE ZELDIN

Former congressman and gubernatorial candidate for New York, Lee Zeldin, wrote on Facebook: “This crisis is a dangerous cocktail of Biden’s open border policies and left-wing state/city sanctuary policies. He must close the border TODAY (he already has the power). Sanctuary policies must be ended.

We all know he won’t do that. Biden knows what’s going on. His handlers know what’s going on. This is Democrats bringing in people from all over the world, including dangerous people, so that they can keep power.

Democrats are giving more and more handouts to them to lure more in. Let’s not be stupid. This is deliberate, and they seem fine with a voting base of felons, terrorists, criminals, deadbeats, and whoever.

It’s more than that. This is a global movement to bring the West to heel.

New York Mayor Warns Migrants If They Keep Attacking NYPD Officers, They’ll Be Downgraded To 4-Star Hotels https://t.co/YDvZGIJ8kB pic.twitter.com/z5xq2ToV2l — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 21, 2024

