1st the Admin Had EV Automakers Lie, Now They’re Blocking Ads

EV carmakers lied about the efficiency of their vehicles because the administration paid them off. They’re doing their best to prevent TV ads from exposing Biden’s EV rules.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) launched ads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio, and Montana to educate Americans about the Administration’s back-door EV mandate. Mr. Biden is “rushing to ban new gas-powered cars” and wants “to force you into an electric vehicle,” one ad says.

The Biden team protested, lying, claiming, “There is no EV mandate.”

NOW THEY’RE BLOCKING ADS

The WSJ:

Biden and his handlers don’t want voters to know that banning gas-powered cars is the end game. That’s why the progressive umbrella group Climate Power shot off a missive on Tuesday to broadcasters demanding that they pull the AFPM ads or else. These “advertisements include obvious lies aimed at deceiving the public and must be pulled from the air immediately,” Climate Power chief operating officer Jill Shesol wrote.

EPA’s proposed emissions rules are so stringent that automakers can only comply by producing an increasing number of “zero-emission vehicles” or by buying regulatory credits from EV manufacturers like Tesla.

Americans can only buy an EV or pay a fortune for the few available gas-powered cars.

The saddest part of this is the only ones who benefit are the Chinese Communists.

THE TACTIC NOW IS TO SLOW THE MANDATES UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION

The Washington Post reports that the Environmental Protection Agency is considering relaxing one of its most significant climate change rules — tailpipe emissions limits for cars and trucks — by giving automakers more time to boost sales of electric vehicles, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The administration might slow it down nine months before an election and claim it’s because of pressure.

In April, the EPA issued a proposed rule that required 67% of all new passenger car and light-duty truck sales to be EVs by 2032. Weeks later, UAW President Shawn Fain wrote that the union was withholding its endorsement of Biden’s reelection campaign over “concerns with the electric vehicle transition,” WaPo reports.

EVs will put the autoworkers out of business. Fain has said that half his workers won’t vote for Joe Biden.

The mandates are impossible to meet.

According to the New York Times:

In a concession to automakers and labor unions, the Biden administration intends to relax elements of one of its most ambitious strategies to combat climate change, limits on tailpipe emissions that are designed to get Americans to switch from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, according to three people familiar with the plan. [Emphasis added]

Instead of essentially requiring automakers to rapidly ramp up sales of electric vehicles over the next few years, the administration would give car manufacturers more time, with a sharp increase in sales not required until after 2030, these people said. They asked to remain anonymous because the regulation has not been finalized. The administration plans to publish the final rule by early spring. [Emphasis added]

They’re tricking Americans. They won’t cancel the mandates. This is another tactic to win the election. The mandate isn’t going anywhere. If Biden wins again, he’ll be much worse.

