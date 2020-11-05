1st videos of suspicious ballot counting

There are a lot of reasons to think there might have been a massive voter fraud operation in effect in blue states where all the delays have occurred. Here are a couple more in the form of videos. We’ve already given a number of examples over the past few days.

Suspicious doings in Detroit:

Watch them being brought in without any chain of custody on wagons and suitcases. The website reports that “other images appear to show suitcases and coolers moving in and out of the secure area where mail-in ballots were being counted during a shift change at 4 a.m.”

Watch:

Just think, we gave eight years to a Marxist and four to an all-American traditionalist.

Perhaps we should have believed Joe when he said this: “We have put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of the United States.”

🚨🚨 BIDEN ADMITS TO VOTER FRAUD! 🚨🚨@JoeBiden brags about having the “most extensive VOTER FRAUD organization” in history‼️ WATCH ⬇️pic.twitter.com/ft7u07kUX0 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 24, 2020