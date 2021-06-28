2 criminals start shooting in a traffic jam in broad daylight in Chicago



















Forty-nine people were shot, five fatally, over Father’s Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot‘s (D) Chicago. ~ Breitbart

Contrary to what Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, crime data compiled by the Chicago Tribune shows that more people have been shot this year in the Windy City so far than at the same point in 2020.

It’s the Wild West in Lori’s city because she is the nation’s most incompetent mayor. There was a shootout on the highway this weekend as a case in point.

Dashcam video shows two men with guns getting out of a red Nissan Altima in broad daylight. They started shooting at another car in a traffic jam in Chicago.

Today, Lori Lightfoot is talking about her 81 library branches, fighting fake systemic racism, and she had a fiery exchange with a Newsmax reporter who dared ask her about the violent crime in the city.

Recent dash cam footage showing two offenders exiting their vehicle armed & firing multiple shots at a vehicle in traffic. #ChicagoScanner #Chicago pic.twitter.com/Knnu5nf4Kk — Chicago Critter (@ChicagoCritter) June 25, 2021

#Chicago: Atleast 11 People have been shot in #Chicago in a Mass Shooting. Police are still investigating and the scene is wild. Several ambulances still requested to the scene. The shooting stemmed from a traffic accident. pic.twitter.com/43RTHbKHXk — ज़ाहिद अब्बास ZAHID ABBAS 🇮🇳 (@abbaszahid24) June 28, 2021

Chicago also had two mass shootings this past weekend.

#Chicago: Atleast 11 People have been shot in Chicago in a #Mass #Shooting. Police are still investigating and the scene is wild. Several ambulances still requested to the scene. The shooting stemmed from a traffic accident. pic.twitter.com/TrEUKGoF10 — Chaudhary Parvez (@chaudharyparvez) June 28, 2021

