Obama’s coming out again! He wants that corrupt voter theft act passed



















Obama joined his former Attorney General Eric Holder (Obama’s wingman) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a Zoom call Monday. A frantic Barack was pushing for the passage of the ‘For the People Act’ which will destroy the country and our vote.

He is worried about “unfairness” in results. Unfair to him is a voter ID law of course.

“If we don’t stop [GOP voter security efforts] now, what we are going to see is more and more contested elections… we are going to see a breakdown of the basic agreement that has held this magnificent democratic experiment together all these years,” Obama said.

“I have every confidence that Nancy, working in conjunction with Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden…are going to figure out a way in which there is an up and down vote on the ‘For the People Act,” he added.

Obama is behind the curtain and probably running the cabal running Joe Biden, who operates like a wind-up doll. He is coming out from behind the curtain more and more, showing himself.

He wants that Act passed no matter what it takes – canceling the filibuster is fine with him.

Former President Barack Obama: “I have every confidence that Nancy [Pelosi], working in conjunction with Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden… are going to figure out a way in which there is an up and down vote on the for the People Act.” https://t.co/421H0ZtKog pic.twitter.com/VkL0g5MQ4D — The Hill (@thehill) June 28, 2021

