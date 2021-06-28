Ominous news on WI election as GOP hires a justice to oversee election review



















A Zuckerberg-funded group may have violated state law as they made changes to the election that they were not authorized to do.

Ex-Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno has stepped forward alleging that political activists working for a Mark Zuckerberg-funded group influenced the November election in Green Bay and other cities. They sidelined “career experts and making last-minute changes that may have violated state law,” according to Just the News.

Allegedly, the “Zuckerberg-backed” Center for Tech and Civic Life, which the report states “poured millions of dollars into multiple key Wisconsin Democratic strongholds in the months leading up to last year’s presidential race, ostensibly in an effort to shore up voting systems and infrastructure amid the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic.”

“They had no business doing that,” Juno told Just the News.

After that, Juno said the mayor’s office and chief of staff began to take over the election which they had no business doing under state statutes.

“As we got closer to the November election,” she said, “we found out that this outside group had come in and was basically trying to redo our forms and documents that we use statewide. And these people were from out of state and had no business doing that.”

“So they were beginning to get involved with things that they didn’t have the expertise in,” she continued. “They were working primarily with our five major Democratic base cities. So they were breaking the consistency of documents and processes and procedures used statewide.”

WISCONSIN GOP LEADER WILL HIRE FORMER JUSTICE TO OVERSEE ELECTION RESULTS

Wisconsin GOP leader Robin Vos announced he was hiring a former state Supreme Court judge to review the 2020 election results.

At the same time, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is hiring a former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice to oversee the speaker’s review of the results of the 2020 election.

Vos announced the hire of former justice Michael Gableman at the state Republican convention in Wisconsin Dells, though Gableman argued the review “is not a partisan effort.”

“What we’re after is fairness and honesty,” he said.

Following confirmation of President Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election, Gableman said the presidency was stolen.

“I don’t think anyone here can think of anything more systematically unjust than a stolen election,” Gableman told a crowd at a pro-Trump rally staged Nov. 7 in a parking lot at American Serb Hall in Milwaukee.

President Trump released an announcement the day before:

Related

















