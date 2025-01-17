2 Days Before leaving, Biden Screams Out a 28th Amendment

By
M Dowling
-
1
47

This is not satire.

President Caligula, aka Joe Biden, created a 28th Amendment out of thin air today. Biden announced it publicly twice and in writing. He said the Equal Rights Amendment is now the 28th Amendment. He was applauded for it by some ignorant followers.

The National Archivist confirmed that the Equal Rights Amendment is not a 28th Amendment.

This is who has been “running” the country for the past four years. It’s bad enough the Equal Rights Amendment is absurd and being passed in left-wing states without it becoming a 28th Amendment.

What really amazes me is that EdD Jill thought he could do another four years.

UPDATE

Kamala Harris is saying the same thing. It’s bizarre.


