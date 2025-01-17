2 Days Before leaving, Biden Screams Out a 28th Amendment

This is not satire.

President Caligula, aka Joe Biden, created a 28th Amendment out of thin air today. Biden announced it publicly twice and in writing. He said the Equal Rights Amendment is now the 28th Amendment. He was applauded for it by some ignorant followers.

The National Archivist confirmed that the Equal Rights Amendment is not a 28th Amendment.

This is who has been “running” the country for the past four years. It’s bad enough the Equal Rights Amendment is absurd and being passed in left-wing states without it becoming a 28th Amendment.

What really amazes me is that EdD Jill thought he could do another four years.

Today I’m affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified: The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex. pic.twitter.com/oZtS6Q89zG — President Biden (@POTUS) January 17, 2025

JUST IN: A SCREAMING Joe Biden just bizarrely declared a non-existent 28th Amendment to the Constitution Biden is totally cooked This is the SECOND time he’s made this statement today, with his earlier post on about it getting Community Noted almost immediately. An… pic.twitter.com/ioVrAzDopx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 17, 2025

Joe Biden screams that he’s unilaterally added a 28th Amendment to the Constitution. His farewell speech was bad enough. This is even worse. The amendment he speaks of wasn’t ratified in time. Sorry Biden, you lose again.pic.twitter.com/XzlWBJdZhp — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 17, 2025

UPDATE

Kamala Harris is saying the same thing. It’s bizarre.

The Equal Rights Amendment is the 28th Amendment, and it is the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/jl1Ewg2JAf — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 17, 2025

