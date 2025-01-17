Donald Trump Picks an Outstanding Candidate for Border Patrol Chief

By
M Dowling
-
2
16

President Donald Trump plans to appoint Mike Banks, Texas’ border czar, as U.S. Border Patrol chief. He will replace Jason Owens, who is set to retire in April.

Banks will be charged with stopping the surge of migrants and deporting others.

Banks is a former Border Patrol agent and was instrumental in expanding the governor’s “Operation Lone Star” which included installing the buoy barrier. Banks’ hard-line stance mirrors the Trump Admin’s when it comes to border security.

He’s an outstanding choice. The left is already attacking him over razor wire.


