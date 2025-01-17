Biden: Free the Drug Criminals Serving Long Sentences!

Biden announced, “Today, I’m commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offenses.
“This is an important step toward righting historic wrongs and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their communities after far too much time behind bars.”
There is no such thing as a non-violent drug crime. If they are not drug dealers, they will often do anything to get drugs. Most of these crimes have been sentenced based on reduced charges. They are always bumped down.
Biden is reducing more dangerous drug offenders.
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 17, 2025
