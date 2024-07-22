2 IDF Soldiers Died for the Flop US Pier in Gaza

The Biden administration insisted on putting Israeli soldiers out of battle and onto the Biden administration’s Gaza Pier duty. The administration knew it was dangerous for the Israeli soldiers, but that didn’t stop Biden’s demands. Additionally, the Pier was a failure.

The cover-up made it so much worse.

No one bothered to mention the unnecessary deaths of the two soldiers.

“What led me to talk is really just the frustration towards the end of the last few weeks. It’s a very unsafe operation; anything could happen,” the source told JNS.

“They [the United States] could have delivered the aid through any land port and finished within a week, but for whatever publicity reason, they built the pier. Then they failed and tried to cover it up.”

On June 15, IDF tanks based at a makeshift military outpost set up near the pier ran over a large IED some 400 meters north of it, killing two soldiers and wounding two others, according to the source.

“The operation was conducted in defense of the pier. Anything that occurred in the area, they [the Israeli troops] were responsible for protecting it [the pier],” [Biden demanded it] the source said. “Ultimately, the reason they were engaging these terrorists is because they posed a threat to the forces protecting the aid,” he added.