Harris Goes Low, Weingarten Unhinged: Days After a Near Assassination

The media is doing its best to promote hate. The New York Times called Kamala Harris’s hatefest days after an assassin tried to kill Donald Trump “spirited and aggressive.” It was an admiring piece.

The Left is calling her vicious speech inspirational.

Harris cast herself as a former prosecutor taking on a convicted criminal and a defendant held liable for sexual assault. Those so-called offenses were completely bogus, and she knows it.

Speaking at the Delaware campaign headquarters, Harris vowed to pursue a brighter future for the United States if she is elected president and promised to prevent Mr. Trump from taking the nation back to a darker time.

Reality is the exact opposite. Kamala’s a commie who funded vicious Antifa and BLM criminals.

“Donald Trump wants to take our country backward, to a time before many of our fellow Americans had full freedoms and rights,” she said to applause from the campaign staff she now directs. “But we believe in a brighter future that makes room for all Americans.”

Everything she said is what she is doing.

She said that if Mr. Trump is re-elected, he would give tax breaks to big corporations, cut Social Security and Medicare, weaken the middle class, and reduce access to health care.

“They do not lead to prosperity. They lead to inequity and economic injustice,” Harrris said of Mr. Trump’s agenda, prompting loud applause in the room. “And we are not going back. We are not going back. You’re not taking us back.”

So much for toning down the rhetoric.

When Democrats say they want the temperature lowered, they mean they want Republicans to stop talking.

THE PSYCHO TEACHER UNION LEADER

Then there is commie Randi Weingarten, a phony if ever there was one, who called Donald Trump an “existential threat to democracy and freedom” and said that he’s a violent, tyrannical fascist in her speech in the clip below.

That is what they are. They are trying to imprison him and perhaps kill him. A poll by Unherd found that one-third of Democrats are sorry Donald Trump wasn’t killed. Donald Trump isn’t the violent, tyrannical fascist.

Listen to how unhinged she gets. I used to get her teacher’s union manifestos. Believe me when I say Randi promotes communism. She’s also a psycho.

Just days after he was shot in an attempted ass*ss*nat*on, Randi Weingarten suggests Trump is an “existential threat to democracy and freedom” and that he’s a violent, tyrannical, fascist. Is this what “toning it down” looks like? Deranged.pic.twitter.com/5fx8os6N7o — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2024