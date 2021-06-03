2 little Utah girls, 9 & 4, crashed into a semi as they drove to the ocean

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Police were shocked when they found out who crashed into a semi in West Jordan. It was two little girls from Utah, a 9-year-old and her 4-year-old sister, who said they were on their way to California to swim at the beach.

The girls grabbed their parents’ car keys while they were sleeping and took off, and managed to drive for ten miles before they crashed.

Fortunately, they remembered to put their seat belts on and walked away without injuries. The driver of the semi was fine.

The girls hopped a median as they were exiting and slammed into the truck. The car is probably totaled, and the semi had to be towed.


