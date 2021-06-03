Single male illegals are being flown to somewhere USA



















Far-Left Biden’s hardcore leftist Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is flying single adult male border crossers to cities across the United States, NBC News reports. It’s surprising NBC allowed this report to be published.

Single males are often gang-related or soon will be. They also make great Antifa and BLMers.

A report detailing the Biden administration’s “lottery” migration policy, resulting in the mass release of border-crossers into the U.S. interior, reveals that DHS is flying single male adult border crossers into the country in addition to Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) and adult border crossers arriving with children.

In one recent case, 15 single adult male border crossers were apprehended crossing the southern border, sent to a DHS facility, and then bused or put on domestic commercial flights into various U.S. cities.

According to the report, the Biden administration is letting go 15 percent of single male adults and about 65 percent of the adults who have children in the U.S.

Many of these children aren’t their children.

“But in reality, the border is not closed,” the NBC News report states. “Under Biden, the determination of who stays and who goes has become a lottery with winners and losers.”

This is part of the Catch and Release program that Biden and his administration have put into place. The illegals get free hotel stays and flights into the U.S. The program has help from Catholic Charities and other non-governmental organizations.

NEW: The Biden administration says, “The border is closed.” But the border is not closed. Under Biden, the determination of who stays & who goes has become a lottery with winners & losers. NBC headed down to the Texas border to talk to people about crossings in the area https://t.co/biqURDIdgH — Didi Martinez (@DidiMartinez5) June 2, 2021

People from 160 countries are pouring in because they know the Biden administration broke our immigration system.

Most everyone knows our country’s immigration system is pretty broken, but man… https://t.co/RlZ2Ze9OK0 — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) June 2, 2021

