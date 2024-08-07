2 Males Make It to the Women’s Olympic Boxing Finals

Two men have beaten up women to get to the finals and will be competing for the Gold in their weight categories. They are depriving women of Gold and Silver medals and ruining women’s sports.

After beating up all the women, these 2 men have both made it to the women's boxing finals and will be competing for gold in their respective categories. Who could've seen this coming?! pic.twitter.com/RlPE7KwL6U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2024

Lin Tu-Ying, the Taiwanese boxer who failed the gender eligibility requirements for the World Championships in 2023, beat up women in the Olympics to make it to the finals.

The male boxer Lin Yu Ting just defeated Turkish fighter Esra Yildiz Kahraman in the Women’s 57kg semi-finals.

Kahraman held up a symbolic “X” (for female X chromosomes) in protest after she was forced to box the male.

Lin Yu Ting will now fight Poland’s Julia Szeremeta on Aug. 10th for Gold. And he will take away another woman’s dreams.

Finilalists for women's boxing are two men Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting got to the finals. How unimaginable became reality. ‍ Both have XY chromosomes (male). The International Boxing Association (IBA) labeled them as “MEN” in their press… pic.twitter.com/iLMlpCd7o1 — Lenka Houskova White (@white_lenka) August 7, 2024



Algerian boxer Imane Khelif also failed the gender eligibility qualifications but made his way to the finals.

Khelif is an XY and has other male attributes but was raised female.

We have two mediocre male boxers defeating women for the women’s championship.

Imane Khelif is an Olympic finalist….contending for a gold medal….in women’s boxing….as a male. Why have women’s sports at all if any mediocre male can compete in them?pic.twitter.com/MO2t1lVVnP — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 6, 2024

JK Rowling had a great response:

JK Rowling responds to critics attempting to claim Imane Khelif is a woman after they shared images of female athletes with male physical characteristics. “For the record, bombarding me with pictures of athletic women to ‘teach’ me that women don’t all look like Barbie is like… pic.twitter.com/aKweZtm3IJ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 7, 2024