2 Males Make It to the Women’s Olympic Boxing Finals

By
M DOWLING
-
2
9

Two men have beaten up women to get to the finals and will be competing for the Gold in their weight categories. They are depriving women of Gold and Silver medals and ruining women’s sports.

Lin Tu-Ying, the Taiwanese boxer who failed the gender eligibility requirements for the World Championships in 2023, beat up women in the Olympics to make it to the finals.

The male boxer Lin Yu Ting just defeated Turkish fighter Esra Yildiz Kahraman in the Women’s 57kg semi-finals.

Kahraman held up a symbolic “X” (for female X chromosomes) in protest after she was forced to box the male.

Lin Yu Ting will now fight Poland’s Julia Szeremeta on Aug. 10th for Gold. And he will take away another woman’s dreams.


Algerian boxer Imane Khelif also failed the gender eligibility qualifications but made his way to the finals.

Khelif is an XY and has other male attributes but was raised female.

We have two mediocre male boxers defeating women for the women’s championship.

JK Rowling had a great response:


