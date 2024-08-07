Joy Reid: Super-White Mayonnaise Wonderbread Kelly Was Safer

Joy Reid, Super Black, brown bread, brown gal. [Just trying to imitate Joy]

Joy Reid called Mark Kelly a “super white, mayonnaise sandwich, Wonderbread white” guy. She thought Kamala might pick Mark Kelly as a safer choice.

However, Josh Shapiro could have delivered Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, he was canceled even after disavowing the IDF and an Israel-themed Bar Mitzvah. The crazy commies said they’d burn down Chicago during the convention if he became the candidate.

Instead, Kamala chose a China-tied weird communist.

Joy Reid calls Sen. Mark Kelly “mayonnaise sandwich” because he’s white. pic.twitter.com/wdyMlQdVen — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 7, 2024

Tim Walz is the gift that keeps on giving.

Breitbart revealed that Walz and his wife were married on the fifth anniversary of the massacre at Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1994, and honeymooned in China. He worked on educational issues in communist China and has engaged with China several times over the years.

He was likely turned at some point in his youth.

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty said, “I may end up supporting President Trump, we’ll see. I’m just not prepared to announce that or say that today.”

If you do your research on Tim Walz, you’ll find out just how crazy this man is. But Democrats are trying to bait-and-switch this election. Their base doesn’t even know who they’re voting for. We sent Johnny to the Kamala-Walz rally in Philly to prove it. pic.twitter.com/kvnyurVXhQ — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 7, 2024

Former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman went on a New York radio show yesterday and lambasted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s record.

“[Walz] is gonna try to sell himself like ‘Scranton Joe’ okay?” Coleman told the radio host. “This is Bolshevik. This is the most far-left, radical ticket this country has ever seen,” Coleman said of the new Harris-Walz ticket.

The former St. Paul mayor denounced Walz’s handling of the 2020 Minneapolis riots, saying “Walz was asleep at the wheel, he was AWOL during the George Floyd riots. He let Minneapolis burn.”

Continuing to attack Walz’s record, Coleman said, “We had an $18 billion surplus in the State of Minnesota, [Walz] burnt through that. They increased the size of government 30%, they raised taxes across the board for everybody. They gave driver’s licenses to illegals, free tuition, healthcare benefits.”

“By the way, his best buddy is Ilhan Omar,” added Coleman.

The far-left anti-Semites control the Democrat Party now, he added.

Walz isn’t averse to pedos, either.

Governor Tim Walz redefined “sexual orientation” to include pedophiles. Walz did so by signing law that removed @HarryNiska’s amendment to excluded “physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult” from the state human rights law. Here is Rep. Niska’s floor speech: pic.twitter.com/riRVxemGZX — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 7, 2024

Walz supports tiny children to transition.

Last year Tim Walz signed an executive order that made Minnesota a sanctuary state for child gender abuse. He invited families like this one who are transitioning their 6 year-olds. He’s incredibly evil, which makes him a perfect fit for Kamala’s VP. pic.twitter.com/xwkZ48P3kG — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) August 6, 2024

The anarchists and communists came out for Kamala and Walz.

JUST IN: Massive crowd gathers in Eau Claire, Wisconsin for VP Kamala Harris’ and Tim Walz’s rally today. Eau Claire has a population of about 69,000. The crowd was heard chanting: “This is what democracy looks like.” It’s unclear what exactly they were referring to… pic.twitter.com/hzZjLg7VsC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 7, 2024