2 more fugitive Dems have COV for a total of 5 so far

















There are two more fugitive Texas Democrats with COV for a total of five. Those are the Democrats who wouldn’t do their job and bills they didn’t like. They took a bus ride and plane out of Texas without a mask.

They also met with Kamala Harris who then went to Walter Reed Memorial Center to meet with some lawmakers last week.

Hopefully, she was tested for COV before she showed up at the hospital.

Joe Manchin and several others met with the infected outlaws who now face arrest upon their return to Texas.

The five lawmakers are among 60 House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to stave off GOP priority voting bills during the special legislative session. The members who tested positive all have been fully vaccinated, which helps protect against severe illness. All of the lawmakers are showing no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The House Democratic Caucus announced on Saturday that three Democrats had tested positive. After further precautionary testing, two more members tested positive for COVID-19, the caucus announced late Sunday.

Related















