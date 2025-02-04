2 MWAA Employees Arrested for DC Plane Crash Tape

Two employees of the Metropolitan-Washington Airports Authority that manages Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were arrested over their alleged involvement in leaking surveillance footage of last week’s deadly midair aircraft collision to CNN.

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged Friday, and Jonathan Savoy, 45, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged Sunday, the MWAA said in an email.

They copied the tape and gave it to CNN or were paid to do it. CNN then tried to blame President Trump for the crash.

The video obtained by CNN was chilling. It was clearer and a close-up view of the helicopter flying directly into the plane as it banked.

The Wednesday night collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet killed all 67 people on both aircraft.

The chopper darts from the screen’s left side in one clip as the American Airlines flight approaches the airport.

A second short clip shows the Black Hawk carrying three soldiers and the Bombardier CRJ700 heading toward each other before the two smash together and explode.

Both videos were shot on cellphones, CNN reported Friday.

New DC plane crash videos obtained by CNN. pic.twitter.com/ltp10nzj5H — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2025

