Mr. Zelensky Wants His Nuclear Arms & Land Back & More

President Zelensky told Piers Morgan what he expects in a deal with Russia. He wants his nuclear arms back, and he wants his land back. Additionally, he wants NATO on his territory to protect them. Mr. Zelensky would settle for the West financing a million-man army. Then, he’ll talk about how rebuilding will take place.

Right. Very reasonable. Putin will jump on that deal.

What did NATO and people like Victoria Nuland get us into?

Donald Trump said this week that he expects some kind of collateral from Ukraine for the money and weapons being loaned to him. President Trump said that precious metals would do.

Watch:

JUST IN: President Trump demands Ukraine provide rare earth metals to the USA to pay back all the aid that was sent to them by the Biden Administration. Mount Rushmore has a spot waiting for him! pic.twitter.com/uwNvxdjFtl — DNN – Dwight News Network (@DNNFanClub) February 4, 2025

When Zelensky Joins NATO

“In sometime in the future… when we go to NATO, all this time, when we are waiting, no matter how long it takes, and unfortunately, does not depend on us,” Zelensky told Piers.

“If this process is protracted for years or decades, not because of us, but because of partners, then we have absolutely just questioned, what will be defending us against this evil for this whole time?

“…which missiles will we be given?” he continued. “Nuclear weapons, then let them give us nuclear weapons. Will they give us the missiles in the quantities that we can stop Russia? And I’m not sure of that, but I think it would help. Otherwise, what missiles can stop Russia’s nuclear missiles? That is a rhetoric [sic] question.

“So let’s, let’s do it the following way. Give us back nuclear arms. Give us missile systems. Partners help us finance the 1 million army. Move your contingent on the parts of our state where we want the stability of the situation so that the people have tranquility.

“If we’re speaking about this, okay. But here the question arises that I mentioned to you, if we are not in NATO, why is he on our soil? If we are not in NATO, and America says that we are not ready to take Ukraine to NATO, then Putin must fully retreat from our territory. That is logical.

“Then we will speak about everything else, financial compensation for all the losses we’ve suffered because they must be logical. …”

BREAKING – Ukraine’s Zelenksy wants nuclear power to return to Ukraine: “Give us back nuclear arms.”

pic.twitter.com/poM9SvwygT — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) February 4, 2025

