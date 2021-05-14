2 not-white-supremacists hurt, rob 80-year-old Asian man

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Two black boys were arrested Wednesday in connection with the robbery of an 80-year-old Asian man in California’s Bay Area. One attacker was only 11 years old.

The attack took place at around 4 p.m. ET Saturday in San Leandro when the victim was out on a walk. Surveillance video showed the victim, shoved to the ground, slapped, calling out for help as one assailant apparently sat in a getaway car, giggling.

The police said the assailants were aged 11 and 17 and the attack wasn’t racially motivated, ABC 7 reported. It wasn’t clear if only the boys were involved in the robbery.


