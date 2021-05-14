Consumer spending was flat in April

Consumer spending was flat last month as the recent boost from stimulus checks tapered off and shoppers grappled with inflation worries.
Retail sales are unchanged.
People are worried about the inflation.
Government stimulus checks can’t spur any lasting economic surge yet politicians insist on doing it over and over.
Excluding autos, retail sales declined 0.8%, missing the 0.7% increase that was anticipated.
