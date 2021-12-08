2 Women Beaten, 1 Disfigured Didn’t Warrant Bail for Career Criminal

















New York City Life With Dangerous, Homeless People Free to Assault Anyone

A homeless man charged with beating some random guy last year was dumped back on the street thanks to ‘bail reform’, only to allegedly beat up two women in Upper West Side attacks Thursday. Then he was freed again! He’s free right now.

Darrell Johnson, 23, left one of his random female victims so brutally beaten that she suffered a “disfiguring laceration” to her face, according to law enforcement.

Johnson has been arrested more than a dozen times since 2014. He began his criminal career at age 16. Last year, he beat some random man, punching him in the face with a closed fist over and over.

Johnson then allegedly “used his feet to kick and stomp” the man in the Aug. 3, 2020, attack.

A Manhattan judge released him without bail, saying the charges didn’t require bail. The new laws don’t give judges discretion, but a lot of the leftist NYC judges are just fine with it.

Once back on the street, he beat up a 50-year old woman for no reason. She is now disfigured.

Within a few minutes, he assaulted another woman, 32 years old.

The NYC prosecutor recommended release and the DA said the charges do not warrant bail – beating and disfiguring a woman are not serious enough to warrant bail or imprisonment. That is what the DA’s office told the NY Post.

HERE IS THE BIZARRE LEFTIST EXCUSE MAKING

This leftist group is dishonest. This bail reform gives the screaming leftists excuses to attack the system. The laws give an excuse to leftist DAs and judges to do exactly this. The laws aren’t bail ‘reform’. They are aimed at destroying our justice system.

BREAKING: NYCDS released the following statement in response to the false and shameful depiction of our client, Darrell Johnson, in recent media reports: pic.twitter.com/UjnjwoSHnn — New York County Defender Services (@nyc_defenders) December 7, 2021

Related















