20% of the COV deaths occurred under Biden in only 4 weeks









As the legacy media plays up the 500,000 deaths from COVID, suggesting it’s Donald Trump’s fault, they ignore the thousands who died at the hands of Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home policy.

There is another fact they are ignoring.

Twenty percent of those deaths occurred in the weeks since Biden has been president.

An estimated 99,763 people in the U.S. have died due to complications from the coronavirus during Biden’s first month in the White House, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

When Biden first took office, the nationwide coronavirus death toll was 397,611. Just one month later, that number is on the cusp of 500,000, as the total numbers of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States reached 497,374 on Saturday.

“There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” said Biden last month, after being sworn into office.

He said the opposite before he was elected.

The president’s remarks came after he signed an order mandating both masks and social distancing on federal property. Then he and his family members violated it.

We don’t blame Joe Biden for the deaths, but if the legacy media is going to be fair, they need to spread this fact around while they’re lying about DJT. Joe lies daily. He lies about starting from scratch with COV and not having a plan or any vaccines. It’s just awful.

Watch David Horowitz talk about the lies:

