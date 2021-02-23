FCC commish responds to Dems trying to get Newsmax, Fox, OAN off the air









The FCC Commissioner reacted to the Democrat call to cancel Newsmax. We’d like to give you a hint — he does not support the cancel culture.

As you know, CNN, especially the stupid, fat guy Brian Stelter, wants to shut down Newsmax, Fox News, One America News, and anything to the right of Karl Marx.

THE LETTER

Democrats are waging an assault on the First Amendment, with two Democrat House lawmakers demanding answers from cable television providers on the role they play in the “spread of dangerous misinformation.”

The letter, signed by Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., and released to the press Monday, targets only conservative-leaning outlets, including Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN.

On Wednesday, the House subcommittee on Communications and Technology of the Committee on Energy and Commerce is scheduled to hold a hearing on disinformation and extremism in media.

Cable service companies such as Comcast, AT&T, Spectrum, Dish, Verizon, Cox, and Altice all received the same letter on Monday pressing for answers on policies related to the spread of disinformation, rumors, and conspiracy theories on networks they carry.

Democrats want all social media to censor the Right more until they disappear. Let us not forget, Obama wants it and he is the real power behind Joe Biden.

The letter directly only assails conservative news networks Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN and accuses them of airing misinformation on various topics – among them, the coronavirus, the 2020 election, and the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Watch:

Related