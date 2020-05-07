200+ actors, academics call for radical transformation away from capitalism

On Wednesday, more than 200 actors, actresses, and academics, including Nobel Prize winners demanded on the pages of Le Monde, a French newspaper, that world leaders and peasants use the pandemic to reshape society to conform to their [radical leftist] vision.

Far-left celebrities who live the high life thanks to capitalism, like Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Madonna, Cate Blanchet, Juliette Binoche, and Joaquin Phoenix, Sting, Olivia Wilde, Frank Wilczek, David Wineland, and so many others, claim the problem is systemic.

Apparently, without your knowing it, life has been unbearable and destructive since capitalism took hold.

“Please, let’s not go back to normal,” they beg while claiming we are at the “breaking point.”

WE’RE KILLING THE PLANET (THEY’RE KILLING BABIES)

They write hysterically, “The current ecological disaster is part of a “meta-crisis”: the massive extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt and all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Unlike a pandemic, however serious it may be, it is a global collapse whose consequences will be beyond measure.”

The crowd of elites who lived charmed lives are “solemn” as they claim they are logical. “We therefore solemnly call on leaders and citizens to get out of the untenable logic that still prevails, to finally work on a deep overhaul of objectives, values, and economies.”

It’s about the plants and the animals! “Consumerism has led us to deny life in itself: that of plants, that of animals, and that of a large number of humans. Pollution, global warming, and the destruction of natural spaces are leading the world to a breaking point.”

The most unequal members of our society call for equality. “For these reasons, combined with the ever-increasing social inequalities, it seems to us unthinkable to “return to normal”.”

COMMUNISM/SOCIALISM = COURAGE

The communism they want takes courage? “The radical transformation that is required – at all levels – requires audacity and courage. It will not take place without a massive and determined commitment. When are the acts? It’s about survival, as well as dignity and consistency.”

Well, if Madonna and traitor Jane Fonda want it, then that’s it then. It’s decided. Take notice of the fact that the elite calling for communism/socialism are Trump haters.

What we would really like to see is celebrities getting off their butts and helping to get the Dallas Salon owner out of jail. One word from one of those people and the far-left judge would bow to their wishes.

WATCH:

Their hatred of the “pursuit of consumerism” is odd given their constant, unending “pursuit of consumerism” as they flaunt their lavish lifestyles and fly their private jets hither and yon.

The elites say they “value life itself,” as they call for the killing of unborn babies to the moment of birth and even after.

This new normal they love so much is destroying the lives of people around the world. Thanks for the sympathy guys as you call for more of this.

By the way, the Nobel Prize is now almost completely political and who the hay needs to ever again hear Madonna sing or look at Jane Fonda’s face?