Schiff’s in “panic mode,” transcripts released — no Russia collusion

Transcripts of House Intelligence Committee interviews that have been cleared for release. They clearly show top law enforcement and intelligence officials confirmed they had no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, senior administration and intelligence community officials told Fox News on Wednesday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s past statements saying that there was “direct evidence” of collusion were false. He prevaricated, misstated, misled, deceived, and downright lied, and then he used it to impeach the President as the virus began to spread.

The House had already approved them for release in 2018 and Acting ODNI Ric Grennell can release them, which he has done. The process for redactions and transcriptions were completed under Dan Coates and Joseph Maguire. They’ve been collecting dust upon Schiff’s demand.

“Schiff is in panic mode,” a senior administration official told Fox News.

Chairman Adam Schiff secretly told the intelligence community that “under no circumstances” were they to share these 53 Russia transcripts with the White House. They are shared. The mystery is why, knowing of the president’s innocence, they allowed these to remain hidden and the impeachment to go on.

#Transparency Acting ODNI @RichardGrenell tells chairman Schiff classification review 53 Russia transcripts complete “You requested the ODNI ‘under no circumstances’ share..transcripts w/White House, President Trump…these transcripts have been shared” first reported @ByronYork pic.twitter.com/NP06VOMqsd — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 6, 2020

WATCH:

Schiff’s Secret Transcripts: @RepDevinNunes says 53 House Intel Committee transcripts will expose more lies made to Congress by the deep state and Radical Dems. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/jO9aOkdPRX — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 6, 2020

Flynn was innocent too:

From @ChuckGrassley to AG Barr During 3/15/2017 briefing, Grassley claims Comey said agents who interviewed Flynn “saw nothing that led them to believe (he was) lying” and “led us to believe that Dept was unlikely to prosecute.” Later, says Comey “denied any memory” of comments. pic.twitter.com/MDahIAixUa — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 29, 2020

Mika said Michael Flynn’s in jail on Morning Joe today. That is the quality of your mainstream news.

#BreakingNews from @morningmika: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “is now in jail” pic.twitter.com/9BPP1sJrY5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2020