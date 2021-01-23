200 Guardsmen so far get COV at Joe’s super spreader Inauguration

About 150 to 200 National Guard have so far caught coronavirus from Joe Biden’s super spreader Inauguration and subsequent banishment to the parking garage gulag. This was so Joe could have a party. Many in attendance, like tyrannical Governor Whitmer, did not follow their own COV guidelines to attend.

Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said on Friday. They expect a lot more cases.

The U.S. government imposed unprecedented and unnecessary security measures in the city following the Antifa-BLM-like Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, including fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints manned by the National Guard.

There will be more cases.

The National Guard said in a statement that it would not discuss coronavirus cases, but personnel were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including temperature checks when they left their home state and arrived in the city, along with a screening questionnaire.

About 7,000 Guardsmen will remain in D.C.