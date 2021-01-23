200 Guardsmen so far get COV at Joe’s super spreader Inauguration

About 150 to 200 National Guard have so far caught coronavirus from Joe Biden’s super spreader Inauguration and subsequent banishment to the parking garage gulag. This was so Joe could have a party. Many in attendance, like tyrannical Governor Whitmer, did not follow their own COV guidelines to attend.
Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said on Friday. They expect a lot more cases.
The U.S. government imposed unprecedented and unnecessary security measures in the city following the Antifa-BLM-like Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, including fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints manned by the National Guard.
There will be more cases.
The National Guard said in a statement that it would not discuss coronavirus cases, but personnel were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including temperature checks when they left their home state and arrived in the city, along with a screening questionnaire.
About 7,000 Guardsmen will remain in D.C.
I take issue with your characterization of the attack on the Capitol building as being perpetrated “by supporters of former President Donald Trump.”
It was planned and organized by anti-Trump radicals who quite effectively portrayed Trump supporters and successfully encouraged some true Trump supporters to join the intrusion into the building. It was designed to be blamed on Trump.
If you think the attack wasn’t planned at least a week ahead of time, you are naive and not very well read.
Now go sleep on the
parking garage floor.
Bringing a basket of cookies
to neglected, disrespected
service members is like
showing off your 20000 dollar
freezer stocked with ice cream
to people laid off, struggling
to make ends meet because
of virus restrictions imposed
by the government.
The tone deafness of democrats
never fails to amaze.
But, no cookie for anyone that
voted for Trump.
And we know exactly who you are!
Her husband is 2 days in office and
thousands put out of work.
Let the soldiers eat cookies.
\
You have to wonder who thought
this was a good idea.
You know Joe wanted those
cookies and milk before nap time.
A dozen crappy cookies for
25, 000 Troops.
They offer cookies to troops who
suffered in the cold while the
elites questioned their loyalty?
Hope she didn’t take them
Hunter’s stash of cookies
by mistake.
Comrade kommissarina Gretch has opened up some restaurants in the glorious people’s republic of Michigan in the spirit of CPUSA unity.
The tax payer feeding trough is dangerously low as the best and brightest evarz aren’t rated too big to fail.
I thought the face diaper stopped all micro organisms and Our Papa had stopped the Rona with his magic most popular evarz scepter?
The enlightened beings do know that the majority of troops come from flyover land?
Or were they too busy thinking holes in a boilerplate with their extremely high powered intellect.