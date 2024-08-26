200 Joyful Republicans Endorse Communist Harris-Walz Ticket

After Robert Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard joined the Trump-Vance unity campaign, Kamala’s PR people dug up 200 fake Republicans.

More than 200 career politicians who worked under RINOs George Bush, Mitt Romney, and John McCain endorsed the communist team of Harris-Walz. Soros-tied publication Mother Jones announced the news. You can read the names of the deep staters here.

This is what is wrong with the Republican Party – infiltrators like these people with no core. Glad to see them go.

There is no way these people are Republicans.

The joy-filled Republicans are still pretending Donald Trump incited an insurrection, an insurrection that never happened.

They also pushed the lie that Donald Trump is following the dangerous Project 2025. There is nothing wrong with Project 2025, and Trump has completely disavowed it—he even mocked it.

This is what Project 2025 backs:

Secure the border, finish building the wall, and deport illegal aliens

De-weaponize the Federal Government by increasing accountability and oversight of the FBI and DOJ

Unleash American energy production to reduce energy prices

Cut the growth of government spending to reduce inflation

Make federal bureaucrats more accountable to the democratically elected President and Congress

Improve education by moving control and funding of education from DC bureaucrats directly to parents and state and local governments.

Ban biological males from competing in women’s sports.

It doesn’t matter what it represents. Trump had nothing to do with it.

Finally, the 200 fake Republicans claim the Trump-Vance ticket will kowtow to Putin.

Keep the list of frauds for future reference.