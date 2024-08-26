Kamala: “Over 220M Americans” Died from COVID in a Few Months

By
M DOWLING
-
1
37

Okay, Kamala sounds brainless here. Does she even listen to what she says? Democrats couldn’t find anyone more intelligent than this?

Harris claimed two out of three Americans died from COVID – who knew? They died in just a few months.

We need her to go off unscripted more often so her voters keep getting smashed in the head with reality. It’s hard to deny her potential to be a perfect puppet for the deep state.


