Can The Unity Campaign Save America?

Tulsi Gabbard, a liberal patriot, joined the Trump-Vance-Kennedy unity campaign to counter the existential threat presented by the communist Harris-Walz ticket.

They are heroes who agree on the issues that could destroy us. They want to deal with the threat of World War III and endless wars, address the risks to children’s health, deal with the corruption in government, and end the hatred and vitriol.

We should feel hopeful. No one but President Trump seemed aware of the existential threats, and now we have two respected Democrats helping him. This could be the turning point.

We should love it.

Watch:

Robert Kennedy’s powerful speech:


