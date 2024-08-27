Can The Unity Campaign Save America?

Tulsi Gabbard, a liberal patriot, joined the Trump-Vance-Kennedy unity campaign to counter the existential threat presented by the communist Harris-Walz ticket.

They are heroes who agree on the issues that could destroy us. They want to deal with the threat of World War III and endless wars, address the risks to children’s health, deal with the corruption in government, and end the hatred and vitriol.

We should feel hopeful. No one but President Trump seemed aware of the existential threats, and now we have two respected Democrats helping him. This could be the turning point.

We should love it.

Watch:

MICHIGAN : @TulsiGabbard, a former Democrat, officially endorses President @realDonaldTrump at the National Guard Association of U.S. in Detroit. Earlier today she joined Trump at Arlington National Cemetery, marking 3 years of the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal that left… pic.twitter.com/gpVLLmTSmL — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) August 26, 2024

Robert Kennedy’s powerful speech:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drops powerful truth about chronic illness, obesity, the US government and our food supply. He cooked here. This must watch video was part of his drop out speech. pic.twitter.com/yQwgnzpvRU — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 23, 2024