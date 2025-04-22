Rep. Comer Sends a Criminal Referral of Andrew Cuomo to the DoJ

M Dowling
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running for mayor in New York City, was criminally referred to the Department of Justice. It’s the second time the referral was sent.

House Republicans have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to charge former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for making “criminally false statements” to Congress, citing “overwhelming evidence” that an audit he presided over had low-balled nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House Oversight Committee re-upped the criminal referral after then-Attorney General Merrick Garland declined last year to prosecute Cuomo. He was fully involved in a July 6, 2020, report that undercounted the total number of deaths in senior care facilities by 46%.

“Andrew Cuomo is a man with a history of corruption and deceit, now caught red-handed lying to Congress during the Select Subcommittee’s investigation into the COVID-19 nursing home tragedy in New York,” said Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) in a statement.


