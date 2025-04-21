Judge Won’t Let Mayor Adams Open an ICE Office on Riker’s Island

Judicial tyranny just hit Mayor Adams for trying to open an ICE office on Riker’s Island. Manhattan Judge Mary Rosado issued the temporary restraining order at the request of the City Council, which sued to block ICE and other federal law enforcement agents from setting up shop at the troubled jail complex.

“City Hall and all other New York City government officials, officers, personnel, and agencies are prohibited from taking any steps toward negotiating, signing, or implementing any Memorandum of Understanding with the federal government regarding federal law enforcement presence on Department of Correction property,” Rosado wrote.

The City Council won’t allow much law enforcement and they don’t want any more of it. They are pro-illegal criminal aliens.

The Adams administration has maintained that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will only work on criminal cases and not conduct any civil enforcement at the jail.

ICE had an office on Riker’s when de Blasio was mayor.

Here is an example of a City Council member in New York City. He’s so stupid, you will lose IQ points listening to him.

Meet the new Mayor of New York City. This is Jumaane Williams a violent communist and next in line for the job. pic.twitter.com/31EULtlsGU — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) September 26, 2024

They Like Their Dangerous Criminals

The council filed the 29-page document last Tuesday, contending that Adams had Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro sign the executive order, which they claim he cannot do.

Critics of the council, however, say they are only making the city more dangerous by not letting ICE deal with illegal migrants with criminal records in the prisons rather than on the streets.

Vickie Paladino (R-19) is one of the handful of City Council members who disapprove of the measure. She appeared on 710 WOR’s Mendte in the Morning program to criticize the suit, alleging it was filed to target a specific individual.

“It is pathetic,” Paladino told host Larry Mendte of the council’s audacity to sue ICE. “Every time you hear them talk about public safety, and you hear them stand on how they are going to war with our President and the Trump administration, and to protect the rights and safety of all New Yorkers against the attacks of Donald J. Trump- come on, give me a break, okay! We’ve got real issues here with them doing this. I tell you, I was surprised. Just when you think they can’t surprise you anymore, they do.”

Paladino explained why she stands for letting ICE do their job rather than back the lawsuit: “This is all about actually breaking the sanctuary city policy by deporting and getting rid of the most dangerous and the most vile of our criminals, and yet they don’t want to do that? Wrap your head around it, everybody- try to wrap your head around it. It’s insanity.”

