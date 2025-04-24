Washington Passes a Massive Reparations Bill: Huge Downpayments by Race

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has signed into law a massive Reparations program. It gives huge down payments to black first-time homebuyers. They don’t have to prove housing discrimination.

It’s racist wealth redistribution, and not constitutional.

If the borrower’s income is 80% or less of the median income, which ranges from approximately $120,000 to $140,000, they may have their loan forgiven after five years. To qualify, they must be residents from before the 1968 Fair Housing Act and first-time homebuyers, or they can be descendants of someone who was. There is no cap on how much they can borrow. It’s the “communist fire hose of garbage bills.”

Washingtonians will likely pay for it in taxes, their own closing costs, and the costs of homes will rise.

Rep. Jamila Taylor celebrated by calling Republicans “racists” and said they want to call her a “monkey.” She’s ridiculous.


I hope they aren’t using federal tax dollars for this politically correct insanity?
Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, noticed.


